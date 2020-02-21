Brooke’s Point’ Pista ‘Y Kanyogan may not push through in March

Coralyn Atienza of DILG Brooke’s Point said the memorandum circular affects all local government units (LGUs) that will hold such events.

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — This town’s annual “Pista ‘Y Kanyogan” might not push through this March due to a memorandum issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) discouraging the holding of events that will form large crowds due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coralyn Atienza of DILG Brooke’s Point said the memorandum circular affects all local government units (LGUs) that will hold such events.

The coconut festival is supposed to be held on March 19-21, 2020.

“May ibinabang advisory ang DILG na kanselahin muna ang mga big gatherings para maiwasan ang posibleng pagkalat ng virus effectively until na wala pang memo na puwede na,” Atienza said.

She said, however, that the municipal government may decide to push through with it as long as it is able to follow certain conditions, such as provisions of alcohol and hand sanitizer bottles, face masks, and infrared thermometers that can be used to check the temperature of every person who will attend the festival.

Atienza said not only festivals are discouraged from being held by the DILG, but also travels of government officials to areas where they can be infected by COVID-19.

“May statement din from DILG na pupuwede naman magkaroon ng event, provided na magkaroon ng check-up sa mga mag-a-attend, or paglalagay ng thermometer para malaman kung may lagnat o wala. Then dapat may face mask din ang bawat dadalo and also alcohol,” she said.

Related