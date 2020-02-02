Brooke’s Point LGU leads celebration of National Bible Month

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan – The local government unit of Brooke’s Point along with churches, schools, and non-government organizations celebrated the National Bible Month last January 2019 with the nationwide theme “Bible transforms and unite the nation”.

Janeth Quino, evangelist and head of the Accessors Office in Brooke’s Point, led the assembly celebration in Octagon Town Plaza on January 26 in unison with the principals and the students of the Brooke’s Point Christian High School and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

Before the assembly, some LGU employees and youth leaders rendered a prayer vigil, bible reading, and gospel in different public places in Brooke’s Point, particularly in every side road that different people can see and hear them.

The celebration was supported by mayor Mary Jean D. Feliciano, who was also among the guest speakers.

Her inspirational message emphasized the importance of having “an intimate relationship with God and for nature”.

She said that love and fearing the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and guidance for a successful life. It has also the power to change everything bad to the Lord’s goodwill.

“Kung wala ang wisdom na mula sa Diyos, baka tinanggap ko na ang milyong suhol kapalit ng pagkasira ng kalikasan. Subalit, alam ko na ang kalikasan ay gawa din ng Diyos na dapat ingatan kaya takot ako sa Diyos na sirain ito. Naniniwala ako na ang sumisira sa kalikasan ay greed at walang takot sa Diyos. Madami man akong kasong kinakaharap ngayon dahil sa aking paninindigan, naniniwala akong kasama ko sa labang ito ang Diyos,” she said.

“Masaya ako na makitang ang mga kabataan ng Brooke’s Point ay active na nagbabasa ng bibliya at mapanalanginin, iwanan ko man ang municipyo, wala akong pangamba dahil ang mga kabataang katulad nyo ang pag-asa ng bayang ito,” she added.

