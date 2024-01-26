Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. and Municipal Agriculture Officer Renato Bacosa presided over the distribution of marine engines and fishing gear to fisherfolk associations in the town.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, January 24, at the New Municipal Building in Barangay Tub-Tub, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Five fisherfolk associations from the barangays of Poblacion District 1, Pangobilian, Malis, Salogon, and Calasaguen each received a marine engine, a gill net set, and 10 packs of fishing nets.

This initiative, a collaboration between the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, is part of the municipal government’s efforts to support the livelihoods of local residents.

The Municipal Information Office said this distribution aligns with the Benedito administration’s goal to strengthen the agriculture sector, fostering livelihoods and progress for all residents in Brooke’s Point.