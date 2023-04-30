Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. led the launching of the issuance of National Police Clearance in the town of Brooke’s Point on Thursday, along with the personnel from the Municipal Police Station (MPS) led by Deputy Chief of Police P/Cpt. Jefferson Terbio and other representatives from the local government.

The service was launched on April 27 at the Brooke’s Point MPS. The clearance is a document that certifies that an individual has not been involved in any criminal activity in the country. It serves as proof of a person’s good behavior and is required by many organizations and agencies, such as employers, schools, and government offices, for various purposes.

According to the Municipal Information Office (MIO)-LGU Brooke’s Point, when Benedito began his administration and learned that their residents were still getting their police clearances from neighboring towns, he immediately ordered the process to begin to provide the service in their town.

Benedito conveyed his thanks to the Sangguniang Bayan headed by Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano for their assistance in acquiring essential equipment such as computers, printers, internet connection, and other materials for the program.

The MIO further said that the administration of Benedito and Feliciano is committed to delivering prompt, transparent, and trustworthy public service to the residents of Brooke’s Point.

Terbio also expressed his gratitude to the local government through Benedito for the additional service of the office.

