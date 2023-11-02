The official Facebook page of the Municipal Information Office (MIO) of Brooke's Point has been hacked.

Deborah Faith Malacao, the head of the MIO, confirmed this through a statement posted on her personal Facebook page.

“We are [regret] to inform you that the MIO Facebook Page [has been hacked]. We are currently working on it. Thanks for understanding,” she said.

The page’s name has been changed to “Diamond and Jewelry Kim Minh Châu Company – The Us”.

The MIO’s Facebook page has some 30,000 followers.

It has been a source of information, providing updates on the activities and initiatives of the local government, including the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

