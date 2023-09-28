The local government of Brooke’s Point and other national government agencies inaugurated the Balay Silangan Reformation Center on Tuesday, September 26, in Sitio Balacan, Barangay Pangobilian.

Balay Silangan is a collaborative project among the local government and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agencies (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Trade and industry (DTI), Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA), as well as religious organizations.

The primary aim of the Balay Silangan is to provide a fresh start and assistance to drug users and pushers who wish to turn their lives around through government programs.

In his speech, Mayor Cesareo Benedito emphasized that the Balay Silangan stands as evidence that the LGU Brooke’s Point cares for its citizens, even those who have stumbled and made mistakes at some point in their lives. The government provides an opportunity for change because change is an opportunity for all.