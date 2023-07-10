The Sangguniang Bayan of Brooke’s Point approved to implement the Barangay Unified Household Identification System (BUHI) during its regular session held on Tuesday, July 3, to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and speed of delivering services to the residents within each barangay.

The ordinance, known as “Ordinance Mandating All Sangguniang Barangay in the Municipality of Brooke’s Point, Palawan to Maintain an Updated Database to Their Respective Inhabitants and to Establish a Barangay Unified Household Identification System (BUHI), and Prescribing the Guidelines for Implementation Thereof,” was authored by Councilor Ezekiel E. Rodriguez, Chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure and Communication.

The town’s Municipal Information Office (MIO) highlighted that the ordinance aims to facilitate the quick identification of every household within the community.

Under this ordinance, only one household representative is allowed to obtain the BUHI.

Through the barangay inhabitants’ identification database, crucial information such as names, complete addresses, place and date of birth, gender, civil status, citizenship, and other essential details will be maintained and regularly updated.

Confidentiality of this information will be protected under the Data Protection Act, specifically Section 11, ensuring data privacy.