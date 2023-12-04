Local government and municipal stakeholders in Brooke’s Point conducted the first-ever Flag Retirement Ceremony on Friday, December 1, at Octagon Plaza.

Led by the Department of Education (DepEd)–Brooke’s Point South District Boy Scout of the Philippines (BSP), the event was attended by DepEd and other local and national government agency officials.

The Flag Retirement Ceremony, in accordance with R.A 8491, or The Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, signifies a solemn act to retire flags that have faded or worn out due to extended use.

The law mandates the dignified burning of such flags to prevent misuse or desecration.

The ceremony witnessed the ceremonial tearing of the flag, burning, and the placement of the ashes into an urn.

Town mayor CesareoBenedito emphasized in his message that the Philippine flag symbolizes unity among Filipinos despite differences in color, language, and culture.

Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano highlighted the importance of every citizen knowing the proper way to handle worn-out, faded, or torn flags.