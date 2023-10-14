Around 34 individuals from 18 barangays in Brooke’s Point completed the Barangay Health Workers (BHW) Training on Friday at Maruyog Ridge in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

In his message, Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the Municipal Health Office (MHO) and the BHWs in ensuring the well-being of the town emphasizing that such training is important to serve fellow citizens in need of healthcare.

The trainees were also handed certificates of completion and training kits from the MHO led by Dr. Lovelyn Sotosa.