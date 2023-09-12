Brooke’s Point National High School (BPNHS) emerged as the champion in the second Municipal Junior Rescue Mini Olympics held on September 9 in Brooke’s Point.

BPNHS toppled Inil U. Taha National High School which settled for 1st runner up, while Sacred Heart of Jesus High School of Palawan, Inc placed 2nd runner up.

Other participating schools were Ipilan National High School, Mary Edwards Venturanza National High School, Maasin National High School, Gov. Alfredo Abueg Sr. National Technology and Vocational Memorial High School, Samariñana National High School and Vito Pechangco Memorial National High School.

The Junior Rescue teams showcased their skills and expertise in life-saving techniques during simulated accident scenarios including their proficiency in tasks such as bandaging with triangular bandages, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), splinting, and patient handling using spine boards and lifting techniques.

According to the local government of Brooke’s Point, the activities highlighted the youth’s readiness and commitment to embracing the principles and disciplines of rescue and first aid that are essential in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) Concepts and aimed at fortifying and securing the town of Brooke’s Point against various threats and hazards.

Organized with the theme “BIDAng Pilipino: Building a Stronger Filipino Well-being towards Disaster Resilience,” the event was spearheaded by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO).