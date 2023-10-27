The local government of Brooke’s Point handed over four new mechanical rice reapers to farmers’ associations in Barangay Tub-tub, Sitio Mangcayap, Sitio Pitik-Pitik, and Sitio Magugurangaran in Brooke’s Point on Tuesday, October 24.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. led the operation demonstration and awarding ceremony together with Municipal Agriculturist Officer Renato Bacosa, Agriculturist Krist Joseph Cadlaon, and other staff from the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist, along with Gender and Development Focal Person Sylvia Rivera.

The Brooke’s Point information office said the project was funded through the Gender and Development (GAD) program of the local government with the goal to provide both farmers and women with access to modern technology, ultimately enhancing productivity in agriculture in Brooke’s Point.

According to Mayor Benedito, women are more than capable of performing tasks traditionally associated with men, such as using mechanical rice reapers.

He stressed that these tools are significant aids to farmers, especially since agriculture is the primary livelihood in Brooke’s Point.

The mayor encouraged the beneficiaries to take good care of the equipment provided by the local government, emphasizing that this support would expedite agricultural development.

The recipients expressed their gratitude for the mechanical rice reapers, highlighting the immense help these machines provide to their associations.