Farmers in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point in Southern Palawan, gathered on Saturday for a meeting with the local and national government agencies to address pressing irrigation concerns in the municipality, particularly the proper water flow to the rice fields cultivated by association members.

The meeting, held on January 13, with the town’s government officials and representatives of the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), was attended by 62 farmers.

During this meeting, they had the opportunity to express their concerns and opinions regarding the challenging irrigation situation they have been facing.

Executive Secretary Stalwart Joseph Benedito, representing the local government, stressed the importance of a thorough discussion to arrive at collective solutions that benefit all farmers.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the local government to support any decision that ensures a bountiful agricultural harvest for all association members.