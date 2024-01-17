The Sangguniang Bayan of Brooke’s Point recently engaged with the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) leadership to delve into the root causes of persistent power outages in the municipality.

Representatives from PALECO, including Area South Department Manager Neriza Regal, Area Construction Section Head Engr. Mark Anthony Capinpin, and District Director Nila Momo, attended the session on Tuesday, January 16, at the New Municipal Building in Barangay Tubtub.

The focal point of the discussion centered on the factors behind the frequent power outages in Brooke’s Point and the associated concerns regarding electricity rate increases.

PALECO representatives explained that the main cause of these outages is the overheating of wires, which leads to them becoming soft and unintentionally coming into contact with grounded wires in densely populated areas.

The electric cooperative told members of the Sangguniang Bayan that the incidents are most common between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., posing challenges for linemen in identifying and addressing faulty lines during these hours.

In addition, PALECO noted occasional disruptions caused by animals such as geckos, birds, and snakes, along with natural phenomena like lightning strikes, which interfere with transmission lines.

Regarding the electricity rate hike, PALECO attributed it to the discontinuation of the Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) between PALECO and Delta P Inc. (Delta P).

Delta P had previously received subsidies from the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME), resulting in a reduced true cost for generation rate (TCGR). However, since the EPSA’s termination in October, PALECO has billed consumers based on the TCGR, reflecting the actual consumption value.

PALECO reassured the Sangguniang Bayan of their commitment to ensuring a stable electricity supply and providing the best possible service to the residents of Brooke’s Point.

In response, members of the Sangguniang Bayan proposed practical solutions, including the potential increase in staff in PALECO offices to expedite payment processing, the installation of a grievance box for residents to voice their concerns, and the promotion of cashless payment methods, all aimed at enhancing the overall consumer experience in the municipality.