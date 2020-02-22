Brooke’s Point eyes plastic ban

Authored by Brooke’s Point Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president and municipal councilor Jimart Naingue, the proposed measure seeks to safeguard and conserve the environment by turning residents to patronize the use of woven bags or bayong, cloth bags, oxo-biodegradable plastic bags, and other similar materials.

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — This municipality is considering a ban on the use of plastics and polystyrene, encouraging residents to instead employ biodegradable materials as wrappers, food containers, and packaging materials.

Authored by Brooke’s Point Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president and municipal councilor Jimart Naingue, the proposed measure seeks to safeguard and conserve the environment by turning residents to patronize the use of woven bags or bayong, cloth bags, oxo-biodegradable plastic bags, and other similar materials.

Naingue said that if approved, it will be called the “Brooke’s Point Plastic and Polystyrene Regulation Ordinance of 2019”.

The ordinance covers all business establishments within the jurisdiction of the municipality. They will be prohibited from selling, providing, and using non-biodegradable materials such as polystyrene and plastic bags as secondary packaging on dry and wet goods, subject only to the exceptions provided by this ordinance.

“Hindi na bago ito sa ating mga taga-Brooke’s Point kasi may existing provincial ordinance na ito noon pa man. Gumawa lang tayo ng local ordinance para mas mapaigting pa ang pagbabawal ng paggamit ng plastic sangayon na rin sa adbokasiya ng ating local chief executive sa pangangalaga sa kalikasan,” Naingue said.

His ordinance also proposes for the local government to provide starting paper bags to the establishments that will be affected by the ban, initially.

To encourage the use of reusable bags, consumers may bring their old, used plastic bags to exchange with new oxo-biodegradable, degradable or biodegradable plastic bags or paper bags.

He said affected retail/business establishments may institute a reward, discount or freebies system to encourage consumers to reuse plastic, cloth, or woven bags.

“Mayroon namang alternative na pamalit sa mga non-biodegradable na plastic bag na puwedeng gamitin tulad na lang ng oxo-biodegrable, degradable or biodegradable plastic bags or paper bags. Puwede rin ‘yong reusable bags tulad ng bayong, o mga bags na gawa sa tela,” he said.

All establishment concerned will be given six months from the effectivity of the proposed measure to dispose of all their remaining non-biodegradable plastic bags, polystyrene materials, and other similar non-biodegradable products used to carry or package purchased items.

Establishments that will violate the ordinance will be fined P500 for the first offense; P1,000 for the second; and P2,500 for the third, including the cancellation of their business permits and other licenses for 1 year.

Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano has already expressed support to the ordinance, encouraging Brooke’s Point residents to use baskets and other environmentally-safe packaging and wrappers.

“Ini-encourage ko kayo na kaysa plastic bag ang gamitin niyo, ito na lamang basket para makatulong tayo sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan,” she said.

