The Department of Agriculture (DA) and various government and non-government agencies collaborated in a series of community development training aimed at positioning the municipality of Brooke’s Point as the “Highland Vegetable Capital of Palawan” through the Farmer-to-Consumer Connectivity (F2C2) Program.

Some 18 vegetable growers attended a general assembly meeting facilitated by USAID Safe Water Project and the Municipal Agriculture Office of Brooke’s Point that focused on providing guidance to associations for the establishment of a clustering and consolidation approach

Maryjune Calubag, Livelihoods and Partnerships Coordinator of the USAID-Safe Water Project, offered technical support by highlighting the importance of legal registration, organizational development management, and capacity building for the associations.

F2C2 Palawan Project Development Officer. Jesabel Cortez-Balo explained the F2C2 Program and emphasized the significance of the clustering and consolidation strategy in enhancing the productivity and income of the High Value Crop Farmer Associations in Brooke’s Point.

This collaborative effort involves various entities, including the Department of Agriculture’s F2C2 Program, the Office of the Provincial Agriculture, the USAID-Safe Water Project, the Municipal Agriculture Office of Brooke’s Point, the High-Value Crop Program (HVCDP), the Palawan Tarabidan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) Kadiwa Program.

In a separate planning workshop held at Agri World in Barangay Pangobilian, the Samahan ng Katutubong Magsasaka ng Barangay Imulnod participated in a workshop that aimed to assess the current situation and understand the vision, mission, goals, objectives, and core values of the indigenous people within the community.