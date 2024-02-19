The local government of Brooke’s Point distributed a rice combine harvester to the Babangon Irrigation Association (BIA) during their general assembly held on Thursday, February 15, at the Covered Court Gym of Barangay Pangobilian.

Town Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. personally distributed the equipment, along with representatives from the National Irrigation Administration and the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist.

BIA officials and members thanked the government for its support and the new farm equipment, emphasizing its significant contribution to expediting, lightening, and enhancing the efficiency of the farming process.

Benedito pledged unwavering support for the farmers, recognizing the challenges and sacrifices involved in caring for crops to ensure a bountiful harvest and meet the town’s needs.

Highlighting the importance of the new Rice Combine Harvester, Benedito also urged the community to take care of the valuable equipment to prolong its usability, emphasizing its substantial assistance in easing the workload for farmers.