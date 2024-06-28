The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) recently received a valuable cultural artifact, a limestone burial jar lid, from Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) in Winterset, Iowa.

Donated by Donald Thomas to the MCHS, who acquired it as a gift in the 1960s, the lid originates from Brooke’s Point in southern Palawan and features an anthropomorphic figure.

NMP said in a post on Wednesday, June 26, that the lid was initially donated to MCHS in 1992 and recently transferred to the Philippine Consulate General in Chicago for repatriation.

“The lid was later donated to the MCHS in 1992 by Thomas. On May 29, it was transferred to the Philippine Consulate General in Chicago, which played a crucial role in facilitating the repatriation process,” the NMP stated.

“This repatriation follows closely after the return of the larger Sally A. von dem Hagen Collection of Limestone Burial Jars earlier this year,” it added.

The NMP expressed gratitude to Madison County Historical Complex and the Philippine Consulate General in Chicago for their crucial roles in facilitating this important repatriation effort.