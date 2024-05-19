The Sangguniang Bayan of Brooke’s Point is urging the Commission on Audit to conduct an investigation into the funds utilized for the construction of six elevated water tanks in different barangays of the town, which have been pending for almost a decade now, according to a council member.

The project, which is phase 2 of the Brooke’s Point Water System project, began its implementation in 2016. Phase 2, worth P32.1 million, involves the construction of six elevated water tanks that will serve as buffer storage during water shortages.

The water system project is a joint venture between the provincial government of Palawan and the Local Government Unit of Brooke’s Point. Under this venture, the LGU funds the purchase of materials while the provincial government implements it through the Palawan Water Program, providing technical knowledge and manpower.

During the council’s regular session last Tuesday, SB member Ezekiel Rodriguez expressed his disappointment with the fact that the project has been pending for almost 10 years and remains incomplete.

Rodriguez also stated that while construction of the elevated water tanks has already commenced, Palawan Water can no longer proceed due to a lack of necessary materials.

“Kaya ako ay nag-akda ng isang resolusyon strongly requesting the COA to expedite a special audit regarding the six elevated water tanks in different barangays of Brooke’s Point.,” Rodriguez said in his privilege speech.

“Nilinaw din na wala silang naaabutang materyales. So ang akin lang ay magkaroon ng assurance na nagagamit ng tama yung pondo ng gobyerno. As far as I know, sinabi kanina na may materials na hindi makita ang provincial government,” he said.

Engr. Gil Ynzon of Palawan Water, on the otherhand, explained that they are always ready to resume the construction, provided that the materials needed are present.

“As far as Palawan Water of PGP is concerned, we can deploy our manpower anytime,” Ynzon said.

“As a matter of fact, nandito kami last month but I decided to pull out kasi there’s no clarification about the items para matapos na itong mga tangke na ito,” he added.

Furthermore, Ynzon stated that some of the materials that were already purchased were used for rehabilitation of other components of the water system.

“So isa yun sa ita-tackle yun sa Sanggunian kung ano yung magiging justifications na na-convert yung portion that should be allocated dito sa six units ng storage tanks,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Vice-Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano explained that the delay was caused by several factors that affected the construction.

She said the Municipal Development Office (MDFO) from where they acquired the loan closed so they had to transfer the funds to Landbank of the Philippines which took a lot of time for preparation of another set of documents.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out for almost two years so there’s no work, she said.

“And then, came my suspension. So yun yung [ilan sa] mga factors na nag-contribute bakit tumagal,” Feliciano, who was the mayor at that time, explained.