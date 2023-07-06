The local government of Brooke’s Point has approved an ordinance to implement desiltation and gravel extraction activities in the rivers and streams within the town’s jurisdiction.

Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. signed the Sangguniang Bayan resolution, known as Ordinance No. 2023-23, into law. The ordinance aims to effectively manage the flow of water and prevent overflow and flooding incidents, similar to those experienced on December 26 of the previous year and January 4 of the current year, the town’s information office said in a release.

Under the ordinance, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) will be responsible for overseeing and monitoring these activities through the Bantay Graba program.

To ensure the preservation of the environment and compliance with environmental protection guidelines, MENRO will coordinate with various organizations and entities, including the DENR-CENRO (Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Community Environment and Natural Resources Office), PCSDS-DMO (Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff – District Management Office), PMRB (Provincial Mining and Regulatory Board), DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), and barangay officials.

The recent flooding incidents in Brooke’s Point have had a severe impact on the community, affecting 2,560 individuals or 512 families from the town’s seven barangays.