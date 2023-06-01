Vice Mayor Mary Jean D. Feliciano addressed the council employees on Monday, May 29, following the flag ceremony, sharing the insights gained from the cross visit to the mining town of Claver in Surigao Del Norte, uncovering striking disparities between the two localities.

Feliciano acknowledged that the councilors who participated in the visit were astounded by the contrasting land formations between Claver and Brooke’s Point.

During the council session, members reported that Claver, Surigao Del Norte, holds the distinction of being the mining capital in the region. With two active mines and a plant, the town experiences both positive and negative consequences from its mining activities.

The council members underscored that although Claver town enjoys a substantial income, luxurious school buses, air-conditioned gyms, and various other amenities attributable to mining operations, it remains classified as a second-class municipality.

In stark contrast, they highlighted that Brooke’s Point thrives as a first-class municipality, even in the absence of mining activities.

According to the Municipal Information Office, the town is renowned for its bountiful crops, including fruits, vegetables, rice, and coconuts and majority of residents derive their livelihood from farming and agriculture, which would undeniably be impacted if mining were to take place.

Feliciano also emphasized the existence of over 800 abandoned mining sites scattered throughout the Philippines, allegedly left behind by miners once the mineral deposits were depleted and have transformed into flood-prone, impoverished areas lacking water and productivity.

She also stood firm that Brooke’s Point harbors billions of pesos worth of natural resources, generating interest for its residents through agriculture, scenic landscapes, clean water sources, and a tranquil community.

About Post Author