The Sangguniang Bayan of Brooke’s Point in a special session held today, passed Resolution No. 2022-216, “approving and adopting the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) Resolution no. 07 series of 2022 declaring a month-long state of calamity in the municipality of Brooke’s Point due to incessant rains that caused floods to most of barangays.”

The MDRRMC declared the state of calamity during its meeting on Tuesday after seven barangays were severely affected by floods brought shearline and northeast monsoon.

Latest report released by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at 4 pm today said a total of 844 families or 3,127 individuals have been evacuated and were housed in 39 evacuation centers.

One hectare of corn crop plantation was also partially damaged with an estimated cost of P20,000.

86 families or 399 individuals also evacuated but stayed at their relatives’ house but has returned home.

Mayor Cesario R. Benedito, Jr. meanwhile said the some of the evacuees have already returned home as of today although most of barangays are still submerged in flood.

He also said they have yet to account the extent of damage as they are still consolidating reports from the MDRRMO, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and Municipal Agriculture Office.

“Hanggang ngayon ay patuloy ang pag-iikot ng mga personnel ng MDRRMO para mag-monitor ng sitwasyon sa mga barangay.

May mga na-damage na basakan at nalubog talaga pero ang medyo kagandahan doon, hindi pa namumunga yung palay so sabi ng MAO, pag humupa na yung baha ay pwedeng maka-recover pa rin naman,” Benedito said.

The PDRRMO report also stated that the number of affected residents has risen to 1,802 families or 6,5118 individuals, out of which, 1,599 families or 5,629 individuals are still staying in 50 evacuation centers.

A total of 167 houses were partially damaged and 39 were totally destroyed, 63 bancas were partially damaged and 11 were totally destroyed. (with a report from Marialen Galicia-Archie)

