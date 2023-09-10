The Local Price Coordinating Council of Brooke’s Point held a meeting on Thursday, September 7, In a bid to properly implement the Executive Order 39 mandating the government prescribed price ceiling on rice.

The meeting was spearheaded by town mayor Cesareo Benedito who also sits as the council chair.

Aside from the local government officials and department heads, rice traders and sellers also engaged in a dialogue on the actions and strategies regarding the rising prices of rice in the municipality.

Earlier this month, Benedito also discussed the town’s food security and sufficiency in a meeting with farmers’ association leaders from 18 barangays and other local traders and consumers.

Based on EO 39, the mandated price ceiling for regular-milled rice is P41 per kilo and P45 per kilo of well-milled rice.

Retailers found violating the price rice act will face 1 to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 up to P1 Million while suppliers who manipulate the prices of rice can face 5 to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 to P2 Million.