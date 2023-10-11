The local government of Brooke’s Point held a Skin Disease Awareness Day on September 29 at the Covered Court in Barangay Ipilan.

The Municipal Information Office said the event aimed to shed light on various skin ailments that affect children and communities.

Dra. Elsa N. Sagrado graced the event as the guest speaker, imparting insights about a spectrum of skin conditions, including Measles, German Measles, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, Chickenpox, and more.

Her informative session delved into the identification, prevention, and management of these skin diseases, equipping attendees with crucial knowledge to safeguard their children’s health.

The Municipal Health Office expressed heartfelt gratitude to Barangay Ipilan and all participants for their active involvement in this essential activity.