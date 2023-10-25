Indigenous peoples from various barangays of Brooke’s Point gathered at the town’s Octagon Cover Gym Plaza to celebrate “Indigenous Peoples Month” on Monday, October 23, in commemoration of the passing of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA) Law.

A parade from the Town Square to the venue marked the beginning of the celebration, where they were joined by town officials.

During the opening program, Chairman of Tourism, Culture, and Arts Councilor Nathan Sam Lacanilao emphasized the significance of the occasion and the community’s love and support for its indigenous community.

Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano expressed her hope to see indigenous people take on leadership roles in the community. She highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship as a part of their homeland, reminding everyone to advocate for the care and preservation of natural resources.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. extended his gratitude for the appreciation shown by the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives (IPMRs) from each of Brooke’s Point’s barangays.

Various traditional music, tools, products, games, and dances from each barangay’s indigenous people were also displayed throughout the program.