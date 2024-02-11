The flow of traffic along the South National Highway is expected to significantly improve following the completion of road widening at Calasaguen Bridge in Brooke’s Point by the 2nd District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The 2nd DEO’s information office, via the DPWH in the Mimaropa Region, announced on Friday, February 9, that the expansion of the bridge will now facilitate a smoother connection from the Puerto Princesa South Road to Brooke’s Point.

The project to expand the 203 sq.m. bridge aims to increase its capability and operational efficiency, safeguarding both passengers and vehicles. It seeks to fortify the structure’s endurance against natural calamities such as earthquakes and floods, contributing significantly to the community’s disaster readiness and mitigation strategies.

“Significant improvement of traffic flow along Puerto Princesa South Road is expected as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd DEO completes the widening of Calasaguen Bridge in the Municipality of Brooke’s Point, Palawan,” said the regional office of the public works and highways department.

Palawan 2nd District Engineer Noel Fuentebella has officially reported the completion of the bridge expansion project to DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan.

The update signifies the successful conclusion of enhancements made to the bridge, aimed at improving infrastructure within the region.