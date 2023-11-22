The Brooke’s Point Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) has introduced the latest batch of trained personnel and unveiled new rescue equipment in a ceremony held on Monday, November 20, at the New Municipal Building in Barangay, Tubtub, Brooke’s Point.

The newly acquired assets include three plug rescue boats, 50 lifejackets, and 50 helmets, enhancing the MDRRMO’s capacity for efficient rescue operations.

A total of 20 new responders, who underwent DRRM training, was also welcomed during the event.

MDRRMO in-charge Joey Heredero emphasized that the additional knowledge, training, and equipment have elevated their rescue capabilities, ensuring comprehensive readiness for any calamity or disaster that may strike the town.

The MDRRMO also aims to be a reliable force in the field of rescue and operations.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates of the training program, expressing his full support and commitment to aiding the development of Brooke’s Point.

He also lauded the MDRRMO’s dedication to preparedness, emphasizing the importance of their role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.