Veronica Sinajon, a beauty queen from Brooke’s Point, is this year’s Miss Philippines Earth candidate for Palawan. She has promised to use the chance to reach a larger audience and talk more about why she is against large-scale mining.

The 25-year-old lass sides with her townmates, who oppose mining projects in the town, saying they will destroy the local environment.

“I believe there are other industries that would possibly work best in our area and that would greatly benefit our community without sacrificing the environment,” she told Palawan News.

Local people recently put together a protest against a mining project to stop it from going forward. When asked about it, Veronica said she didn’t join the rallies but still supported the cause.

“I don’t want to fight face-to-face with the mining companies,” she said, but she wants to be more active in the efforts to empower her townmates to help them develop a sustainable livelihood that revolves around the protection of the environment.

“This way, they wouldn’t turn into mining,” she said.

For Veronica, joining Miss Philippines Earth is more than just winning the crown. She believes in making an impact on her community and on the planet we live on.

“I joined the Miss Philippines Earth Pageant because it provides a platform for me to be an advocate for environmental causes. It has always been my passion to protect and preserve our planet for future generations. I believe that through this pageant, I can raise awareness and promote sustainable practices to a wider audience. I also want to inspire others, especially the youth in my local community, to take an active role in environmental conservation,” she said.

She advocates natural soil regeneration and sustainable agriculture.

“By doing so, we can improve the health of our ecosystem, promote sustainable agriculture practices, and improve the livelihoods of the indigenous people and the local communities,” she said.

If she wins the crown, Veronica has vowed she will help indigenous people and make this a central focus of her continuing advocacy.

“I humbly ask for your support and encouragement as I strive to make a difference in the Miss Philippines Earth pageant. Together, let us promote the beauty and diversity of our province and inspire others to take action towards environmental preservation and sustainability,” she appealed.

“Tene ibani’ miu aku, (Come, Join me)” she said in Palaw’an.

About Post Author