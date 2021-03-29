Brooke’s Point, Bataraza hold mangrove planting activity

Some members of LGU Brooke's Point officials and staff who attended and planted around 3,000 mangroove propagules along the shores of Barangay Barong-Barong. | Photo by MENRO Brooke's Point.

The municipalities of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza recently conducted a large-scale mangrove planting activity, in line with their respective Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (MENRO) nationwide environment calendar activity every fourth week of March with the theme “#Climate Greening”.

Around 3,000 mangrove propagules were planted by the local government unit (LGU) of Brooke’s Point led by its MENRO along the shores of Barangay Barong-Barong last Friday, March 26, while 2,000 were planted by the Bataraza MENRO on the beach of Sitio Tagbituka in Barangay Tarusan last Saturday, March 27.

Participants included personnel of the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), DENR Brooke’s Point Office, Barong-barong barangay officials and residents, Bataraza-LGU and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC).

Remie Mostiero, Brooke’s Point MENRO designate, said Saturday that the activity is held annually to encourage everyone and the community to appreciate the mangroves in their areas and to not cut or destroy them.

“It was initiated to protect the shorelines from storm, hurricane winds, waves, floods and helps to prevent erosion along the coastal areas,” Mostiero said.

“This activity serves as another initiative of LGU designed to increase awareness of the community on how we can protect and preserve our nature,” she added.

