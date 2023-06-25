Brooke’s Point and Balabac emerged as the top winners in the Mainland and Island Categories, respectively, at the LGU Trade Fair-Best Booth Competition of Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023.

Brooke’s Point received P100,000, while Balabac took home P120,000 in cash prize.

Taytay secured 2nd place and received P80,000, while Rizal earned 3rd place and was awarded P60,000 in the competition’s mainland category.

In the Island Category, Coron landed in 2nd place and received a prize of P100,000, while Busuanga secured 3rd place, earning P80,000.

Consolation prizes of P50,000 were also given to each municipality that participated in the two categories.

A total of twenty (20) municipalities participated in this year’s LGU Trade Fair, including Aborlan, Agutaya, Araceli, Bataraza, Cagayancillo, Cuyo, El Nido, Kalayaan, Magsaysay, Narra, Quezon, Roxas, San Vicente, and Sofronio Española.

The winners were determined based on the following criteria: Booth Decor (35%), Product Presentation (25%), Cleanliness and Setting of Displays (25%), and Economic Potential (Saleability and Sustainability) (15%).

The awarding ceremony took place on Friday, June 23, 2023.