President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. was challenged by protesters in Brgy. Maasin, Brooke’s Point, to support agriculture as they continue to demonstrate until Ipilan Nickel Corporation ceases operations.

The anti-mining activists are now on their fifth day of camping out in front of the Ipilan Nickel compound, impeding the company’s haul roads in order to hinder operations.

“Ang ating pangulo, hinahamon din namin na tingnan niya ang sitwasyon dahil siya ay nasa agriculture. Ang hinihingi namin kung totoong sa agriculture siya, ang inaprubahan niya ay minahan, katapat nito ay agriculture kaya nasaan ang pangako niya sa mga tao na suportahan ang agriculture,” one of the protesters said.

They claim that the company lacks the essential permits, particularly from the local government, for its operations to be considered legal.

Tents have been put up by the demonstrators, and with them comes a makeshift kitchen area.

The group also requested that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), as well as senators, particularly Sen. Raffy Tulfo, investigate their situation in the fight against mining for agriculture.

“Ang kanilang tinitira ay core zone at talagang hindi pwede minahin- at ang baba nito ay agriculture,” protester added.

Irrigators, indigenous peoples, and women are among the activists from several barangays who have been camping outside the company’s property in different shifts since Saturday, February 18.

“Tama na, ilang barko na yong naikarga nila—sa unang permit nila ay pinagbigyan namin na makabawi man lang—pero itong pagkakataon, hindi na namin papayagan na magka-operation sila,” the protesters stressed.

