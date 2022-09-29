- Advertisement by Google -

A local radio commentator known for his tirades against fellow broadcaster and city councilor Elgin Damasco and recently, his claims on the Jovelyn Galleno case, is in hot water after getting himself involved in a supposedly private family matter.

Rosalio “Tommy” Abile, anchorman of DWOK Bigwas station, was arrested Wednesday, September 28, by joint operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan, Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, and PNP-Criminal Investigation Unit on orders of Puerto Princesa Regional Trial Court Branch 52 Judge Angelo Arizala.

PN sources said the complaint stemmed from a cyberlibel case filed against Abile by a member of a prominent local family over his commentary on an inter-family inheritance dispute.

Included in the complaint was another member of the family who Abile interviewed in his program and who had also reportedly posted bail.

Abile’s archnemesis, Damasco, confirmed this information in his Facebook post after some claims of his involvement in the controversial broadcaster’s arrest.

“Hindi po Bandera ang dahilan ng pagkaka-aresto ni Bigwas. Bunga ito ng pangingialam niya sa problema ng isang pamilya, mga tatlong buwan na ang nakakaraan,” he said.

Damasco also claimed that this is not the first time Abile has gotten himself into trouble.

“Napag alamang si Abile ay may kinakaharap ding iba pang kasong libel sa iba’t-ibang korte sa Palawan, maliban pa sa mahigit 10 counts of libel na kanyang kinakaharap sa Olongapo City,” Damasco added, quoting a news article published by his news station, Bandera News Philippines.

In a video earlier posted on Facebook, Abile admitted to being surprised with the speedy development of his case and assured his supporters that he would be back on-air.

“Hindi muna tayo makakapagprogram ngayon dahil may lumabas na warrant sa akin. Di ko akalain na yung information ay dapat nakuha namin alam naming Biyernes iraraffle pa yun bago makuha naming ang information kasi yung resolution nung biyernes. Pero nagulat ako biglang may warrant na. kaya po hindi ako makakapagbrodcast ngayon fahil aayusin ko kaagad ang piyansa dahil di ko alam kung bakit biglaan. Pero mga Kabigwas wag kayo mag-alala magkakasama tayo ulit sa ating programa,” he said.

“Baka sabihin na naman ninyo na yung aking ipangpapiyansa galling doon sa tulong kay Leobert, nagkakamali ka tandaan mo yan, kasi ako may iniipon ako tagpipiso, limang piso yung ipapashower ko tuwing new year, yan ang gagamitin ko pang piyansa” he added.

Abile, through his program, earlier asked the help of his supporters to fund the 3rd independent DNA test on the skeletal remains of Jovelyn Galleno.

The Galleno family refuted that they had nothing to do with this action.

Palawan News has tried to ask for Abile’s side in his arrest but has not received any reply as of press time.

