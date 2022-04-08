A British national was arrested in Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse, authorities said.

Derek John Ambridge, 78, was taken into custody in Barangay Santa Monica on April 6 by operatives from the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 (PS 1) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Unit for two counts of violating Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

His arrest was based on a warrant issued by Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), according to a report by the PPC Police Office under P/Col. Roberto Bucad.

Photo of the accused courtesy of PRO MIMAROPA.

A P200,000 bail was recommended by the court for his temporary release.

As of press time, the accused is under the custody of the PS 1 and will be turned over to the issuing court as soon as possible.

The data from the Regional Investigative and Detection Management Division showed that PRO MIMAROPA had scored a total of 661 arrests of wanted persons from January 1 to April 6, 2022.