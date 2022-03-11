The official trailer for Season 2 of the global sensation Bridgerton, which will follow Lord Anthony as he searches for a suitable wife among the debutantes and potentially love, has been released by Netflix and Shondaland.

Fans of the romantic, scandalous, and witty television series should watch the trailer as it hints at a possible love conflict among Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and siblings Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma, who recently arrived from India.

Why? When Lord Anthony began pursuing Edwina, Kate discovered that his goal was not to find a true love match, but rather to fulfill a family obligation. Kate did everything she could to stop the marriage, but her verbal fights with him only made them closer together, which made things even more difficult for both of them.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate, as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) navigates the ton while keeping her greatest secret hidden from those closest to her.

Watch the official trailer of Bridgerton Season 2.

Aside from the teaser, fresh photographs from Season 2 have also been revealed, showing Lord Anthony playing a game with Daphne and the Sharma sisters. They explore a Pall Mall game from the novel, which is a fan favorite and will be recreated for the screen this season.

We already know that Regé-Jean Page, who played Duke Simon Basset of Hastings, will not be reprising his portrayal in Season 2 as previously stated by sought after gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (Penelope), but the teaser also showed off his adorable son with Duchess Daphne Bridgerton-Basset (Phoebe Dynevor).

Love never plays by the rules.

Bridgerton returns for a second season on March 25, 2022. It is produced by Shondaland and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Van Dusen is also the show’s creator and showrunner.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.