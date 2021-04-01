Brgy. Sto. Niño officials undergo development orientation and workshop

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Officials and sectoral representatives of Barangay Sto. Niño completed a three-day Enhanced Barangay Development Orientation and Workshop held at the barangay covered gym last March 29-31.

The workshop was conducted under the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) as prescribed by President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 or the whole-of-nation approach in the fight against terrorism.





It was initiated by the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF ELCAC) headed by Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez, together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) thru the Municipal Local Government Operation Officer (MLGOO), Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 (MBLT-3), and the Local Government Unit of Brgy. Sto. Niño headed by Punong Barangay Victorio Oncepido.

San Vicente MLGOO head Rustico Dangue said the activity aims to bring together all concerned sectors in formulating a five-year development plan of the Barangay Council to be able to formulate collective ideas from the different sectors such as women, youth, IPs, senior citizen, farmer, and the fisher folks.

Also involved in the planning are other organized association such as Tabang Para Sa Kabataan ng Sto. Niño, Banana Producers, and other volunteers like Barangay Tanod, B Health Workers, Barangay Environment, Agriculture and Nutrition Scholars, and members of the educational institution from Irawan Elementary School.

“[We are conducting] grassroots-based planning for five years, all sectors development planning for economic, infrastructure, environment, institution & social sector, with corresponding situation, gap, adverse effect analysis. Thereafter, setting of sectoral goals, sect oral objective, identification of sectoral programs, projects, & activities,” Dangue said.

With so many identified PPAs, prioritization based on urgency was identified for the first year and thereafter. Funding/skills assistance for each project comes from all LGU Level, the National Govt Agencies, Private Sector & Intl Community.

Alex Baaco