Abegail Camias of Barangay Sicsican won the Binibining Seksi 2022 crown on Wednesday night, a pageant that honors plus-size women and defies conventional ideals of beauty in Puerto Princesa City.

The crown was turned over to her as the 6th Binibining Seksi title winner by Binibining Seksi 2021 Jean Mae Cosilit at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park on March 2, where the event’s theme “Bigger, Bolder, Fiercer” emphasized the message that beauty exists in all forms and sizes.

The pageant, now on its 6th year, is part of the 150th Founding Anniversary of Puerto Princesa and the 18th Balayong Festival on March 4, said the City Information Office (CIO) in a statement.

(Photo from the Puerto Princesa City Information Office)

Camias was favored by the judges among 13 other contenders because of her strides toward body acceptance and standards of beauty when she was asked about her views on what are the qualities of a Binibining Seksi should embody.

“For me, ang kailangang natin, unang-una, [ay] tanggapin bilang isang plus size ang ating sarili- acceptance. Dahil being plus size, mabu-bully ka, mahuhusgahan ka, but [once] you love yourself at tinanggap mo ang iyong sarili, hindi ka na makakakita ng imperfections sa sarili mo kundi kumpleto ka na,” Camias answered.

Brgy. San Manuel candidate Jai Endino won 1st runner up and was also named Miss Photogenic and Best in Gown, while the 2nd runner up was won by Brgy. Iwahig contender Ravel Morta. The Miss Congeniality and Best in Swimsuit awards were given to the candidate of Brgy. San Miguel, and Best in Talent to the contestant from Brgy. Mandaragat.

The Binibining Seksi, according to city mayor Lucilo Bayron’s message, like the other pageants, respects the inner beauty emitted by the candidates’ personality, feelings, and character.

The pageant’s opening production featured Cosilit’s rendition of “Amakabugera” with the 13 Binibining Seksi 2022 candidates.

The once-piece swimsuits in black and white that the candidates wore and paraded was designed by John Cliff. Their gowns, meanwhile, were in red, blue, and yellow color motifs.

The other contestants were Jamaica Mandayo of Bagong Pagasa, Nicole Aranzado of Bagong Silang, Lori May Rosas of Bancao-Bancao, Dellourd Canton of Mabuhay, Jackie Lou Jupiter of Maoyon, Jastine May Daza of Pagkakaisa, and Princess Sarah Espidido of Tagburos.

In attendance were vice mayor Maria Nancy Socrates; councilors Herbert Dilig, Nesario Awat, Henry Gadiano, and Myka Magbanua, and Miss Puerto Princesa and Binibining Seksi Organization consultant Judith “Raine” Bayron.