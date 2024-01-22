San Jose Barangay Council has intensified security measures in response to a rise in theft incidents recorded by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

PPCPO’s report claimed there have been seven incidents of property-related crimes in the area, placing San Jose on par with the neighboring barangay of San Manuel as a primary area of concern.

San Jose Chairman Jennifer Trinidad has expressed her dismay at these recent statistics.

“Nalulungkot kami, kasi hindi ko akalain na ganito na pala kalala para maisama kami sa listahan ng mga maraming naitalang nakawan sa buong city,” he said

In response, the barangay council has set proactive measures to curb the rising criminal activities.

“Ganun pa man, nagbaba na agad ako ng order sa mga tanod natin na magbantay ng todo, ngayon from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” he added.

The intensified security measures involve increased patrols throughout San Jose.

He explained that the effort aims to deter potential thieves and provide a sense of safety for the residents during vulnerable hours.

Trinidad urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.