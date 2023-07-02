Authorities apprehended a wanted individual for illegal logging on Sunday, July 2, in Barangay Pulot Shore, Sofronio Española, Palawan.

Ike Campo Opsiar, a 33-year-old married resident of Brgy. Pulot Shore, was arrested by personnel from Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station (MPS) and a joint team consisting of four PNCOs, 1st PMFC, PALPIU, and RIU 4B Intelligence Operatives.

Opsiar’s arrest came after a warrant was issued by Hon. Ramon Chito Mendoza, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The warrant was in relation to Opsiar’s violation of Presidential Decree No. 705, specifically violation of Section 77 pertaining to laws governing the use and protection of forest resources.

The recommended bail for Opsiar’s temporary release was set at P72,000.

Opsiar is now in the custody of Sofronio Española MPS, awaiting proper disposition in accordance with legal procedures.