A resident of Barangay Masikap won P30,000 from the city government for correctly guessing the number of Christmas decorations currently displayed around the city.

A certain Salvador P. Milloria correctly guessed the winning number of 3,786 out of some 1,205 entries submitted to City Hall via an entry form.

The Christmas decors currently adorn the City Hall premises, Balayong People’s Park, the Community Christmas Tree, and the center islands in Junction 1.

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron announced the winner during Monday’s flag ceremony. He pointed out that Councilor Judith Raine Bayron told him that nobody except her knew the exact number of decorations.

“Tsamba lang talaga, hula lang,” Millora said after receiving the prize.

