Several officials of Barangay Iwahig were recognized Monday morning for helping in the arrest of four suspects involved in the recent robbery holdup incident in Sitio Soliman.

The recognition was led Mayor Lucilo Bayron together with Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Director Col. Ronie Bacuel. They were given certificates that commend them for assisting in the arrest of the four suspects who victimized Renante Caindoy on May 17.

Among those honored were Barangay Captain Yolanda Evangelista, Barangay Councilor Ruel Buo, Chief Tanod Rexon Cortez, Barangay Tanod Hermiginildo Fallarna, Barangay Tanod Ryan Fontanilla, and Barangay Tanod Rhey Ricon.

The suspects in the robbery holdup were identified as Ericson Agustin Lansing, 24, from Tumbaga Road, Brgy. Tagburos; Angelo Barraquias Bernabe, 18, from Bucana Matahimik, Brgy. Iwahig; Mikko Guita Duarta, 20, a resident of Bucana Matahimik, Brgy. Iwahig; and John Paul Robles Acebuche, 24, a resident of Tumbaga Road, Brgy. Tagburos.

Police Captain Doughlas Sabando said they robbed Caindoy of his mobile phone while he was using it by the roadside in Iwahig. Another suspect, a certain Rodel Gonzalo, escaped.

He said the victim identified Bernabe as the one who pointed the gun at him before his cellphone was taken.