More developments await Barangay Irawan following the operation of the new Puerto Princesa City Land Transportation Terminal.

Engr. Jovenee Sahagun, head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), stated during the Amos Taren sa Puerto Princesa Program of the City Tourism Department (CTD) on Friday that the location serves as a trading hub not only for the city but also for the municipalities of Palawan.

She clarified that the area is strategic for development and effectively reduces city congestion.

“Since nandoon lahat ay dapat doon ang ating integrated bus and jeepney terminal, and we all know na ang San Jose ngayon ay part na ng new downtown—ang traffic congestion ay nandito na rin. Mas strategic na ilagay sa terminal dahil dalawang national highway ang magco-converge dito,” she said.

According to Sahagun, the public can expect more development in Barangay Irawan, such as a livestock trading center and a dormitory for farmers from various municipalities.

Aside from the terminal, the area also includes a Bagsakan Center, a Public Market, and a Police Station.

There will be an area too for restaurants, souvenir shops, and other business opportunities for the private sector.

“In the long run na magkabangga-bangga itong ating facilities and services, pati ang ating transport system ay magiging maayos,” Sahagun said.

“It’s really going to be a complex na kumpleto. If you are from the municipalities ay makikita mo dito ang mga pangangailangan mo,” she added.

Recently, the city government received flak from both commuters and drivers after some backlash on the transfer of the terminal in Brgy. Irawan last January 6.

