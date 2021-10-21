An accident Wednesday at Km. 148 in Brgy. Labog, Sofronio Española injured a resident of Barangay Bancao-Bancao in Puerto Princesa, the police said Thursday in a report.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) through P/Maj. Ric Ramos identified the injured driver of the Mitsubishi Estrada involved in the crash as Alvin Lumactod Piagola, 37, resident of PEO Road in the said barangay.

Police investigation of the accident claimed Piagola was traveling on the national highway in the area of Labog in Sofronio Española from Brooke’s Point when he had the accident.

He was reportedly on his way to Puerto Princesa when he lost control of his steering wheel due to the slippery road.