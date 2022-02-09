Barangay Bagong Silang captain Reynaldo Taneo denied accusations raised on social media that they included a damaged local government firehouse among the beneficiaries of the cash assistance being provided by the national government to families affected by Typhoon Odette.

Taneo told Palawan News that the inclusion of their barangay treasurer in a list of beneficiaries was for the initial cash out of P3,000 they received from the city government and not from the funds downloaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

“Wala na ‘yon, Yung tumanggap ng sa firehouse ng barangay, sa nakaraan pa ‘yon na P3,000. Sa cash aid ng national [DSWD], hindi na siya kasali doon. ‘Yong galing lang sa city na P3,000, nakasali siya doon, kasi talaga naman, malaki ang nawala doon, at washed out na talaga ‘yon,” Taneo said.

Taneo was reacting to allegations that many qualified beneficiaries from Bagong Silang were not included in the CSWDO list of recipients of the P5,000 assistance.

- Advertisement -

Taneo also explained that the amount of cash assistance given to the families varies according to the size of the families.

“Base kasi sa guidelines ng DSWD, nakadepende rin kasi kung ilang tao sa isang household. So, kung halimbawa, mag-isa ka lang, P1,000 ang ibibigay. Kung lima, P5,000,” he said.

“’Yong budget na ibinaba sa ating LGU ay mandated by the Local Budget Circular 141 ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Doon sa guidelines na ibinaba ng DBM, naka-stipulate doon na ang ibibigay per family ay P1,000 per head, maximum of five members per family. So kung lagpas sa five members ang family, automatic na P5,000 ‘yon,” he added.

Those who were unable to claim at the time, according to Taneo, also registered late.

He also added that barangay officials are also not responsible for any anomalies such as residents receiving aid despite not seeming to be badly hit by the storm.

“Sa mga nagsasabi na hindi rin sila nabigyan agad, ‘yon ay dahil late na sila nagpalista. Hindi sila nagpalista noong una, pero noong nakita nilang may bigayan pala, saka pa lang sila nakapalista,” Taneo said in a phone interview.

“Hindi dapat tanungin ang barangay kung bakit ang mga iba ay nakatanggap kahit na hindi naman naapektuhan. Tanungin na lang sila, kasi baka sila ang nagsisinungaling, kasi nagpa-interview sila,” he added.

He further claimed it’s not the barangay that gave the assistance, and it’s the CSWDO that interviewed the residents.

“Hindi rin barangay ang nagbibigay [ng ayuda ng DSWD]. Na-download na kasi from DSWD to CSWDO ang pera. Ang CSWDO rin kasi ang nag-interview sa mga residente kung talaga bang naapektuhan sila,” he added.

Taneo admitted they included their barangay treasurer, Rizzi Abia, in the initial list of beneficiaries because of the request of the barangay from the city government for assistance to repair their firehouse, which he said sustained damages amounting to P100,000.