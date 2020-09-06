BREAKING: Families of rebels who died in Palawan appeal for waiver of 14-day quarantine

The families of Andrea “Ka Naya” Rosal, Bonifacio “Salvador Luminoso” Magramo, and Ren or Rona “Ka Amir” Manalo, arrived in Puerto Princesa City on Saturday morning to claim their bodies and give proper burials, Karapatan paralegal Casey Cruz told Palawan News.

Some of the families of the rebels who died during an encounter with government troops in Brooke’s Point town are appealing to local officials in Palawan not to implement on them the 14-day quarantine protocol as they only want to claim the remains and take them home to Manila as soon as possible.

The families of Andrea “Ka Naya” Rosal, Bonifacio “Salvador Luminoso” Magramo, and Ren or Rona “Ka Amir” Manalo, arrived in Puerto Princesa City on Saturday morning to claim their bodies and give proper burials, Karapatan paralegal Casey Cruz told Palawan News.

Cruz said upon their arrival, their group of nine was immediately brought by provincial health personnel to a facility in Barangay Irawan for rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) and to Rocckstar Inn, a lodging place that serves as a quarantine facility of the provincial government.

“For the record, yong situation noong team ngayon, noong Karapatan together with the families, ay mukhang hino-hold kami dito sa facility sa Rocckstar. We were informed na dadalhin kami dito para makapagpahinga mula sa biyahe namin kahapon. Pero as per coordination with the operations command ng city na closely monitoring, ang sinasabi nila ay subject for 14 days quarantine yong team,” she said.

“This is different sa initial commitment kahapon ng nakausap namin na provincial IATF quarantine personnel sa Irawan na si Jimmy Ibas sa airport na kami daw, yong family with two paralegals, ay papayagan na dumiretso na sa Heaven’s Gate,” Cruz said.

Heaven’s Gate Memorial is a funeral services parlor for deceased persons in Pineda Road where they can wait for the remains of Rosal, Magramo, and Manalo.

She said they already felt that they will be held because some individuals, about eight, had been getting all their profiles.

“Wala naman kaming itinatago, we want to cooperate, we want na immediately ma-release na yong mga labi doon sa families. Pero ngayon, since lumabas na sa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) na kami ay for 14-day quarantine, mabigat yon for the team and the families kasi we’re all expecting na makikita na at mabe-verify ng families yong mga labi,” Cruz said.

Cruz said that before they traveled to Puerto Princesa, all nine of them underwent RT-PCR confirmatory tests and all their results were negative.

Their RDT results were also negative and they have their certificates from Irawan.

“Dala namin yong mga result namin. Bukod sa swab test from Manila — kasi yong iba sa amin may swab test na five days before din na negative. Handa kaming makipagtulungan sa kanila, ang gusto lang ng pamilya ay makita ang kanilang labi,” she said.

