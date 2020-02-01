Brazilian child discharged from hospital after clearing tests for novel coronavirus

Palawan provincial hospital director Dr. Melecio Dy told Palawan News on Saturday the patient was discharged around 5 p.m. from the ONP with her parents.

The 10-year-old Brazilian tourist who was placed in isolation due to suspected novel coronavirus has been released from the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) after her third and final confirmatory test showed a negative result.

Palawan provincial hospital director Dr. Melecio Dy told Palawan News on Saturday the patient was discharged around 5 p.m. from the ONP with her parents.

“‘Yong result na dumating para sa novel coronavirus walang na-detect so, ang interpretation ay negative siya sa coronavirus,” Dy said.

She was given clearance as she is already physically healthy.

Dy said the patient’s pneumonia had also been treated with antibiotics.

“Nabigyan na ng clearance so na-release na sila. ‘Yong bata physically healthy na dahil tinreat siya for pneumonia pero natapos na treatment niya ng antibiotics,” he added.

The patient was confined in isolation at the ONP on January 25 after showing flu-like symptoms.

She was ordered transferred from El Nido on January 21.

Related

About the Author Ruth Rodriguez