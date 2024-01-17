President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently accepted the credentials of newly designated Brazilian envoy and Ambassador-designate Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura.

Marcos said Brazil has been one of the valued partners of the Philippines when it comes to technical cooperation, agriculture, trade and investment, defense, and environmental protection since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1946.

He expressed his support for Brazil’s hosting of the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2025.

“Brazil is a powerful voice in marshaling collective action towards the protection of the environment and addressing the effects of climate change, which is the foremost existential threat to our species today. We look forward to your hosting of the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2025,” Marcos said.

Marcos also reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to continued collaboration and support within the principles of the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

“We also count on our continued reciprocal support for each other within the ambit of the United Nations and other multilateral forums. I wish you an enjoyable and fulfilling stay here in our country, and I hope you will experience the warm hospitality of the Filipino people,” Marcos said.

The Philippines and Brazil will be celebrating their 78th year of diplomatic relations in July this year.