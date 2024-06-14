Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has encouraged Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea to continue their normal activities within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Brawner issued this statement in response to China’s threat to arrest “foreigners” who trespass in the South China Sea starting June 15.

He assured the country’s fishermen that the AFP, along with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, will be there to protect them.

“Sinabi natin sa kanila… for them not to be afraid and just go ahead with their normal activities na mangisda doon sa ating exclusive economic zone. Remember na atin itong EEZ na ito and we have the right to exploit the resources in the area,” Brawner said.

“Anyway, nandyan po ang inyong Armed Forces of the Philippines, ang Philippine Navy pati na rin ang Philippine Coast Guard ay nandyan,” he added.

The AFP chief said they have already discussed several measures ‘to protect our fishermen.’

Meanwhile, Brawner also disclosed that the AFP successfully conducted the latest resupply mission to troops deployed in the WPS.

However, he did not elaborate on the details of when the latest mission took place.

“But it’s enough to say that we will continue bringing supply to our troops and we will continue rotating our troops in all the features that we are occupying in the West Philippine Sea and we will continue to protect our territory and our sovereign rights,” he said.

He further explained that the supplies were not taken away this time, assuring that the May 19 incident where China Coast Guard personnel seized supplies that were airdropped for troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre.

“We are also careful na hindi naman mag-escalate yung situation dahil ang hangarin naman ng inyong armed forces, ng ating bayan as stated by our president ay pigilan natin ang giyera. We have to prevent war but at the same time, we hae to assrrt our rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.