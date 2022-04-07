Expect a rainy Holy Week due to a tropical depression (TD) positioned 2,270 kilometers east of Mindanao, which is expected to cross the country’s boundaries on Monday, April 11.

Because of the TD, which would be known as “Agaton” when it crosses the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau urged people to plan their weekend activities ahead of time until the Holy Week.

“Ito nga po ang tinitingnan natin dahil nga sa mga posibleng pagpasok at pamumuo ng mga low pressure area, planuhin na ng ating mga kababayan ’yung kanilang mga gagawing activities over the long weekend next week dahil nga possible, may inaasahan tayong mga pag-ulan sa mga susunod pang araw o aabutin po hanggang Semana Santa po natin,” PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Thursday night.

On the other hand, although the TD is not projected to have any direct impact on any area of the country, PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Friday morning that people should nonetheless keep an eye on their weather updates.

“Pero itong TD na ito ay hindi naman natin ini-expect na magdadala ng direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa, pero pinapayuhan pa rin yong mga kababayan natin na umantabay sa mga updates na ilalabas natin,” said Bulquerin.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA), which was estimated 350 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 a.m. today based on all available data, will continue to bring rain over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The LPA is entrenched along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast, with mild to rough waves.