Puerto Princesa has collected ₱436,515,559.72 in business taxes as of December 8, exceeding its previous 2020 high of ₱425,950,372.63, according to a top official of the city government’s Business Permits Licensing Office (BPLO).

Thess Vicente Rodriguez, the chief of the BPLO, stated on Friday that the recent data aligns with the City Product Accounts (CPA) figures released by the local Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) concerning the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) performance of Puerto Princesa.

High business tax collection, she said, reflects a thriving business environment and economic activity, which contributes to the growth of the city’s GDP. It suggests a positive economic cycle where business success fuels overall economic growth, which in turn can lead to more business activities and opportunities.

“At least, napi-feel na natin, kasi ito rin yong lumabas doon sa in-attend-an sa Hue Hotel na discussion about the GDP. According to the performance of the economy of Puerto Princesa, from 2020-2022, ay paakyat tayo from 2.5% to 14.7% growth rate kaya naging 53.08% na,” she said during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa online program of the City Tourism Department.

The collection figure, she explained, reflects the city’s economic resilience and provide a foundation for future projects and initiatives for its residents.

“Ito ay 2022 pa lang na lalo tayong tumaas. Hopefully, in 2023, mas maganda yong ating performance,” she said.