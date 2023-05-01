A construction worker is being accused of fatally stabbing a 45-year-old BPI employee on Sunday night after engaging in a heated argument and a physical altercation on Baltan Street, Brgy. San Miguel, in Puerto Princesa City.

According to a report by City Police Station 1 (PS 1), the suspect, identified as Hernan Lopez, 42, a resident of Wescom Road in the same barangay, is currently at-large. The incident occurred on April 30 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspect reportedly instigated a heated argument with the victim while under the influence of alcohol. The argument escalated into a fist fight, during which the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the victim in his left stomach.

After the incident, the suspect fled in an unknown direction while the victim’s relatives rushed him to Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), where he later pronounced dead.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Empleyado ng BPI, patay sa pananaksak ng construction worker

Isang construction worker ang itinuturong nakapatay ng isang empleyado ng BPI nitong Linggo ng gabi matapos nilang magtalo at magsuntukan sa Baltan Street, Brgy. San Miguel, sa Puerto Princesa City.

Ayon sa ulat ng City Police Station 1 (PS 1), ang suspek, na nakilala bilang si Hernan Lopez, 42, residente ng Wescom Road, Brgy. San Miguel, ay kasalukuyang pinaghahanap pa matapos tumakas. Ang insidente ay naganap noong Abril 30, bandang 7:10 p.m.

Base sa imbestigasyon, nag-ugat ang mainitang pagtatalo dahil lasing diumano ang suspek ng komprontahin ang biktima. Tumaas ang tensyon at nagkasuntukan, kung saan biglang bumunot ng kutsilyo ang suspek at sinaksak ang biktima sa kaliwang tagiliran.

Pagkatapos ng pangyayari, tumakas ang suspek patungo sa hindi malamang direksyon habang dinala ng mga kaanak ang biktima sa Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), kung saan ito’y binawian ng buhay.

