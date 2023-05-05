Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) clarified that the man identified in the story published on May 3rd, titled “Man confesses to BPI employee murder on video, appeals to authorities to exclude children,” was not an employee of the bank.

In a message to Palawan News, BPI, through a representative of the communications firm Full Circle Communications, said that the victim, Renald Ferriol, worked for a company that provided janitorial services to the bank’s branch in Puerto Princesa City.

The story featured a video in which a man, who identified himself as the suspect Hernan Lopez, confessed to murdering Ferriol and pleaded with authorities to spare his children from any punishment.

Palawan News first published the story on May 1st, titled “BPI Employee Fatally Stabbed by Construction Worker.”

On April 30, Ferriol was fatally stabbed on Baltan Street in Brgy. San Miguel, allegedly by Lopez, with whom he had a heated altercation. The initial investigation conducted by the City Police Station 1 (PS 1) identified Ferriol as an employee of BPI.

